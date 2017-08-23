Aston Villa Have Edge In Scrap With Birmingham and Sunderland For Robert Snodgrass

Follow @insidefutbol





Out-of-favour West Ham United attacker Robert Snodgrass is closing on a loan move to Aston Villa, though Birmingham City and Sunderland are also trying to do a deal to snap the Scot up, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



West Ham have made clear that Snodgrass can leave the London Stadium this summer, either on loan or on a permanent transfer, and Snodgrass is a wanted man in the Championship.











Aston Villa are now in advanced talks to sign Snodgrass from the Hammers and they are closing in on their man.



But the deal is not yet over the line and Steve Bruce faces competition from Birmingham and Sunderland.



Blues boss Harry Redknapp and Black Cats manager Simon Grayson are keen to land Snodgrass and are pushing hard to try to sign the West Ham man.