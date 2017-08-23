XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/08/2017 - 22:44 BST

Claim From France: Real Reason Barcelona Pulled Out of Signing Liverpool Target At Last Minute

 




Barcelona pulled out of signing Jean-Michael Seri from Nice after the French club demanded €50m for the midfielder, it has been claimed. 

The Spanish giants put a contract in place with Seri's agent and were expected to quickly complete the signing of the midfielder, who has been dubbed the "Ivorian Xavi".




But the move for Seri, who has also been attracting interest from Liverpool in recent weeks, collapsed on Wednesday after Barcelona pulled out.

It was claimed that the Catalans' coaching staff decided they did not need Seri at the Camp Nou, but according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the real reason was financial.

 


Barcelona are claimed to have believed they could sign Seri for €30m, which they offered to Nice.

But the French side quickly rejected the offer and demanded a minimum of €50m to sell.

Faced with such a valuation, Barcelona officials decided to call off their pursuit of the 25-year-old, who cost Nice just €700,000.

With Barcelona out of the mix, the door is open for other clubs to make a late move for Seri.

Liverpool have been linked with the midfielder, while Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are alive to his abilities.

Roma and Swansea City had bids for Seri turned down earlier this summer.
 