Claim From Germany: Chelsea Identify Thomas Tuchel As Antonio Conte Successor

Chelsea have identified former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel as Antonio Conte’s potential successor as the relationship between the Italian and a powerful Roman Abramovich confidant has worsened over the summer.



Conte thanked his players for producing a defiant performance in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, but it seems his days at Stamford Bridge could be numbered.











The Italian’s relationship with the club has not been great this summer as he has been left frustrated by their transfer dealings and his relationship with Marina Granovskaia, a key Abramovich confidant and powerful Chelsea official, has only grown more tense over last few weeks.



Granovskaia is a key decision maker at Chelsea and has a big say in the club’s transfer dealings and hiring of managers, and it seems the Russian is no longer keen to work with Conte.





According to German magazine Sport Bild, Granovskaia has identified former Dortmund boss Tuchel as Conte’s replacement, if the Italian leaves.

The win over Tottenham did very little to placate the ill feeling that exists between Conte and the Russian, and Granovskaia is prepared to pull the trigger on the Chelsea boss.



The powerful Chelsea official has already been doing her background checks on Tuchel and she is keen to see the German take over from Conte at some point in the near future.



The Italian won the league title at Chelsea last season, but his relationship with Granovskaia in the background could cost him his job at Stamford Bridge this season.

