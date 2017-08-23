Claim From Italy: Monaco Slap In Offer For Liverpool Linked Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco have slapped in a big money offer for Liverpool linked striker Kasper Dolberg as they look to bring in replacements for wantaway star Kylian Mbappe.



Mbappe has been keen to leave Monaco this summer and Paris Saint-Germain are confident they will be able to wrestle the 18-year-old striker away from the Ligue 1 champions by next week.











Monaco are aware that they could lose the striker in the coming days and the club have been making moves to make sure they sign an appropriate replacement for the Frenchman.



And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Monaco have slapped in a €50m bid for 19-year-old Ajax striker Dolberg and are keen to take him to Ligue 1 this summer.





Dolberg has been heavily linked with a move away from Ajax, with Liverpool believed to be one of his suitors after Jurgen Klopp described him as "fantastic", but the Dutch giants have been keen to hold on to him this season.

However, Monaco are yet to receive an official reply from the club to their offer and Ajax are currently considering the big money bid they have received from the Ligue 1 champions.



Dolberg scored 23 goals in all competitions last season and was pivotal in Ajax’s run to the Europa League final, where they lost to Manchester United in Stockholm.

