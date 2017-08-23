Garry Monk Keen To Block Leeds United Move For Rudy Gestede

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk is keen to keep Rudy Gestede at Middlesbrough amidst interest from his former club Leeds United, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The 28-year-old striker’s future at Boro has come under sharp focus because of Leeds’ need to find a replacement for Chris Wood, who joined Premier League outfit Burnley earlier this week.











Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has assured fans that the £15m they received for Wood will be reinvested into the squad and Boro have already rejected a bid from the Whites.



It did seem though that Leeds had received encouragement in their chase for Gestede when it was reported that Middlesbrough could entertain further offers for the striker as they want to get him off their books this summer.





However, such claims could be wide of the mark as it is now suggested Leeds could see Monk block a move as he is not keen to sell the Benin striker this summer.

The former Leeds boss, who joined Boro in the summer, believes the physical striker has a role to play this season and is keen to have him remain part of his squad.



The 28-year-old remains high on Leeds’ agenda but Monk could block his former club from signing Gestede before the end of the window next week.

