He Makes Too Many Mistakes – Liverpool Legend Wants Replacement For Dejan Lovren

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Arne Riise has questioned the continued selection of Dejan Lovren in defence for the Reds and feels there must be better options available.



Lovren was named in the heart of the Liverpool backline on Wednesday night for his side's Champions League playoff round tie second leg against Hoffenheim, with Riise watching on as Jurgen Klopp's men won 4-2 on the night and 6-3 on aggregate.











And the former Champions League winner was not impressed with what he saw from Lovren.



He took to Twitter to write: " Surely we have or there is better CB then Lovren?



" He makes too many mistakes", Riise stressed.