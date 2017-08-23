He Makes Too Many Mistakes – Liverpool Legend Wants Replacement For Dejan Lovren

Liverpool legend John Arne Riise has questioned the continued selection of Dejan Lovren in defence for the Reds and feels there must be better options available.
Lovren was named in the heart of the Liverpool backline on Wednesday night for his side's Champions League playoff round tie second leg against Hoffenheim, with Riise watching on as Jurgen Klopp's men won 4-2 on the night and 6-3 on aggregate.
And the former Champions League winner was not impressed with what he saw from Lovren.
He took to Twitter to write: "Surely we have or there is better CB then Lovren?
"He makes too many mistakes", Riise stressed.
"He said he wanted to show he is one of the best in PL?? Well.."
And the former left-back believes if Lovren is to play then he needs further competition to push him to raise his level, as James Milner and Andrew Robertson have forced Alberto Moreno to do.
"I think Lovren need more competition or more pressure to get to his best.
"Look at Moreno, Stepped up and proves he got it", Riise added.
Liverpool have been linked with signing a centre-back this summer, but so far have brought in only full-back Robertson, winger Mohamed Salah and striker Dominic Solanke.