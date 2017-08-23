XRegister
06 October 2016

23/08/2017 - 22:32 BST

Jay-Roy Grot In Final Stage of Leeds United Medical

 




Jay-Roy Grot is to put the finishing touches to his move to Leeds United from NEC Nijmegen on Thursday morning. 

Leeds have agreed a fee with Dutch second tier side NEC for the forward, who travelled to England earlier this week and started his medical checks at the club on Wednesday.




Grot has agreed personal terms and is now closing in on a move to Elland Road.

His switch is all but done and all that remains is, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the last portion of his medical, which is deemed to be routine.

 


Leeds are expected to announce Grot's arrival at some point on Thursday.

The Dutchman caught the eye with NEC in the Eredivisie last term, but was unable to help his club avoid slipping down to the second tier.

Several clubs have expressed interest in snapping Grot up over the course of the summer, however it is Leeds who have put in the hard yards and come up with a sum to convince NEC to sell.
 