Jose Mourinho Blocks Manchester United Youngster’s Exit

Jose Mourinho is currently blocking Andreas Pereira’s loan move to Valencia despite the Spanish club agreeing terms with Manchester United.



Pereira has been on Valencia’s radar this summer and his impressive loan spell at Granada meant the club are keen to take him back to Spain on another loan deal.











Valencia have even reached an agreement with Manchester United, but according to Spanish daily Marca, Mourinho is standing between Los Che and signing Pereira at the moment.



The Manchester United manager is not willing to let the player leave in the final month of the transfer window and believes the Brazilian has a role to play in his squad this season.





Pereira has not been called up to the squad this season yet and there are suggestions that the player would not mind another loan spell in Spain if it means regular football.

But the Manchester United boss remains unconvinced and has been blocking his loan move to the Mestalla this summer.



However, Valencia are keen to remain patient and see how the situation develops over the course of the last week of the transfer window.



An arrival of a new player at Manchester United in the final week of the transfer window could change Mourinho’s mind about keeping the youngster at the club.

