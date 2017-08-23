XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/08/2017 - 14:20 BST

Leeds United Unhappy With Souleymane Doukara’s Attitude

 




Leeds United were left unhappy with Souleymane Doukara's attitude at the club before agreeing to terminate his contract. 

The Whites have ended the striker's deal at Elland Road early and he has moved to Turkey with Osmanlispor on a two-year contract.




Doukara had just a year left on his contract with Leeds and had been out of favour with new head coach Thomas Christiansen this season.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds were left unimpressed with Doukara's attitude as he pushed to be allowed to move on.

 


The striker had been linked with a Championship stay at Barnsley, while Scottish giants Rangers were also showing interest in securing his signature.

But Doukara has opted for Turkey, joining Osmanlispor on a free transfer.

He could make his debut for the club in their Turkish Super Lig fixture against Kayserispor this coming weekend, or alternatively his bow may come after the international break when Osmanlispor play host to Goztepe Izmir.

Doukara's first taste of taking on one of Turkey's big boys will come in November when Osmanlispor host Fenerbahce.
 