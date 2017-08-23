Leeds United Unhappy With Souleymane Doukara’s Attitude

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United were left unhappy with Souleymane Doukara's attitude at the club before agreeing to terminate his contract.



The Whites have ended the striker's deal at Elland Road early and he has moved to Turkey with Osmanlispor on a two-year contract.











Doukara had just a year left on his contract with Leeds and had been out of favour with new head coach Thomas Christiansen this season.



According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds were left unimpressed with Doukara's attitude as he pushed to be allowed to move on.



The striker had been linked with a Championship stay at Barnsley, while Scottish giants Rangers were also showing interest in securing his signature.