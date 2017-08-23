Leeds United’s Interest In Premier League Star Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Talk Leeds United want to sign Jordon Mutch from Premier League side Crystal Palace has been played down.



The Whites are flush with cash after selling Chris Wood to Burnley for £15m and Liam Bridcutt to Nottingham Forest for around £1m, and are looking to do business in the remaining days of the transfer window after owner Andrea Radrizzani announced all proceeds would be reinvested in new signings.











They are putting the finishing touches to a deal for NEC Nijmegen attacker Jay-Roy Grot, who is in Leeds to undergo his medical ahead of a move.



It had been suggested in some quarters that Palace star Mutch could follow Grot through the door at Elland Road.



But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there is little in the suggestions that Leeds are keen on midfielder Mutch.