Leicester City Weigh Up Offer For Teenage Italian Winger

Leicester City are considering making a move for young Italian winger Lamine N'Diaye, who is also a target for Lazio.



A product of third tier Italian outfit Renate, the winger enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Lazio’s Under-19 team last season and the Serie A side have been keen to sign him on a permanent contract.











However, Lazio have failed to reach an agreement with the player and Renate and it has provided an opening for other clubs who have been keeping tabs on N’Diaye.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the youngster has popped up on Leicester’s radar going into the last week of the transfer window and the club are considering making a move.





The Foxes have been keeping tabs on the youngster for a while, but they are yet to take a final decision on whether they will put in a concrete offer for the winger in the coming days.

Leicester’s recruitment team are closely evaluating the player and they are expected to take a call on their pursuit of the Italian youngster soon.



N’Diaye has been earning rave reviews for his performances in the attacking third in Italy’s youth football and has been tipped to make a move to a bigger club soon.

