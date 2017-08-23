Liverpool Left Disappointed As Defensive Target Says Not Now To Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defensive target Benedikt Howedes has indicated that he is not planning to leave Schalke this summer, all but ruling out a move to Anfield before the window closes.



The Germany international has been stripped of the captaincy at Schalke by coach Domenico Tedesco and there are suggestions that the club could be willing to listen to offers for him in the final week of the window.











Jurgen Klopp has been a fan of the central defender and Liverpool are believed to be monitoring his situation, with Juventus also mooted to be interested in signing him.



However, the defender indicated that he doesn’t see himself leaving the Bundesliga club for the moment, despite his interest in playing outside Germany at some point in his career.





The defender told Funke Mediengruppe when asked about his future: “I’ve always said that I would exclude a change within the league, but I can imagine a transfer outside the country.

“But the time for that, as of today, has not arrived.”



The 29-year-old defender still has two years left on his contract with Schalke and remains keen to continue at the club, in news which will disappoint Liverpool boss Klopp.



He has also earned 44 international caps for Germany.

