Manchester City Defender Set To Demand Loan Exit

Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala is set to hold talks with the club in order to convince them to accept a loan offer from Inter Milan.



The Frenchman was on the bench in Manchester City’s first two Premier League games, but the club remain keen to ship him out before the window slams shut next week.











Inter Milan have been interested in taking him to Italy and have proposed a loan deal, but Manchester City want a permanent solution to Mangala’s future this summer.



Talks between the two clubs over Mangala have stalled because of Manchester City’s insistence on selling him and it seems the player is about to intervene to break the deadlock.





According to Sky Italia, Mangala and his representatives will meet Manchester City today to unlock the situation and urge them to accept the loan bid from Inter.

The French defender wants to play regular football this season and with only a week left in the window, he is prepared to force the club to loan him out.



It remains to be seen whether Manchester City agree to the player’s demands or continue to insist on only accepting an offer to purchase Mangala this summer.

