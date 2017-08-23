XRegister
23/08/2017 - 23:26 BST

Nottingham Forest Fail With Fresh Bid For Target

 




Nottingham Forest have failed with a second offer for Danish goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow. 

Mark Warburton wants Ronnow at the City Ground, but the goalkeeper's club side Brondby are holding tight to a €3m valuation of the shot-stopper.




Forest recently had a bid of €2m rejected by Brondby, but have been back to the table with a slightly improved proposal of €2.3m.

However, according to the Nottingham Post, Forest's new bid has also been turned down by the Danish giants.

 


Brondby are continuing to insist that the €3m mark must be hit if they are to sell the 25-year-old.

The ball is now in Nottingham Forest's court to return with another proposal for Ronnow, which meets Brondby's demands.

Brondby snapped Ronnow up from AC Horsens in 2015 and he quickly established himself at the club.

The goalkeeper also earned senior international recognition at Brondby, making his Denmark bow at the end of August 2016.
 