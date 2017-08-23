Nottingham Forest Fail With Fresh Bid For Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest have failed with a second offer for Danish goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow.



Mark Warburton wants Ronnow at the City Ground, but the goalkeeper's club side Brondby are holding tight to a €3m valuation of the shot-stopper.











Forest recently had a bid of €2m rejected by Brondby, but have been back to the table with a slightly improved proposal of €2.3m.



However, according to the Nottingham Post, Forest's new bid has also been turned down by the Danish giants.



Brondby are continuing to insist that the €3m mark must be hit if they are to sell the 25-year-old .