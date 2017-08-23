XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/08/2017 - 11:28 BST

Official Bid In – Offer Lands With Tottenham Hotspur For Out-of-favour Star

 




Hellas Verona have now put in an official offer for out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

The 22-year-old winger does not appear to be in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans going forward and Tottenham are keen to entertain offers for the former Marseille man before the end of the window next week.




Verona enquired about the possibility of signing him earlier in the week, but the player has reportedly knocked back an approach from the Serie A side.

However, the Italians have not lost hope in their pursuit of the winger and according to Sky Italia, Tottenham have received their first official bid for Nkoudou.
 


Verona have offered to sign the 22-year-old Frenchman on an initial loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent at a later date, should he impress during his time in Italy.  

The figures of their offer are unclear, but Verona are confident that they will be able to reach an agreement with Tottenham over the winger’s move to Italy in the coming days.

They are also certain about convincing the player to accept their proposal, despite the winger’s reservations about moving to Italy this summer.

Nkoudou joined Tottenham from Marseille last year and has only turned out 17 times for the club.
 