06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/08/2017 - 17:06 BST

Paris Saint-Germain Put In €7m Bid For Newcastle United Target

 




Paris Saint-Germain have entered the transfer mix for Newcastle United target Pepe Reina by slapping in a €7m bid for the shot-stopper. 

Reina has been keen to extend his contract at Napoli, but an inability to come to an agreement with the Serie A side has been a source of speculation over his future, with several clubs, including Newcastle, linked with wanting him.




But Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has remained keen on keeping Reina, even though he is now in the final year of his contract at the club.

His resolve is now being tested by French giants PSG, who have put in an offer of €7m for the former Bayern Munich goalkeeper, according to Sky Italia.

 


PSG have also signalled they are preparing to offer Reina a yearly salary of €3.5m.

The Spanish goalkeeper may be tempted by the idea of a move to the Parc des Princes to link up with Neymar and company.

However, it is claimed that De Laurentiis currently intends to reject the bid made by PSG.

It is unclear how Reina will react and whether he will push to be allow to head to France.
 