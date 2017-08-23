PHOTO: Rangers Target Souleymane Doukara Moves To Turkey

Follow @insidefutbol





Souleymane Doukara has signed a two-year contract with Turkish outfit Osmanlispor to seal the end of his stint at Leeds United.



Thomas Christiansen said earlier this week that the Senegalese was part of his plans and he was expected to feature against Newport County on Tuesday night in the EFL Cup.











However, developments over his future took place at a rapid pace when it emerged Osmanlispor were in advanced negotiations to sign him, with Rangers and Barnsley also mooted to be interested.



And the striker was pulled out of Leeds’ plans to play him in the cup game because of ongoing transfer discussions – now Doukara has completed a move to Turkey.



Osmanlıspor, Leeds United'ın 25 yaşındaki Senegal asıllı Fransız forvet oyuncusu Souleymane Doukara ile 2 yıllık sözleşme imzaladı. pic.twitter.com/I72P9lMRkD — Transfer Merkezi ™ (@TransferMerkez) August 23, 2017



The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Turkish outfit and Leeds terminated his contract to allow him to move to Turkey on a free transfer.

Doukara joined Leeds from Italian club Catania in 2014 and scored 18 goals in 93 appearances for the Yorkshire giants.



Leeds are now expected to bring in more forwards with NEC Nijmegen youngster Jay-Roy Grot expected to undergo a medical with the club today.



Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede also remains on their radar despite the Teesside club rejecting a bid from the Whites.

