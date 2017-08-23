Real Madrid Won’t Deal With Atletico Madrid For Arsenal and Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid are not willing to enter into negotiations with Atletico Madrid for Arsenal and Liverpool midfield target Marcos Llorente, in what is a boost for the Premier League pair's hopes of signing him.



The 22-year-old enjoyed a fruitful spell at Alaves last season, but has struggled to feature in Zinedine Zidane’s plans since returning to Real Madrid in the summer.











Atletico Madrid have been interested in signing the midfielder and are keen to open talks with Real Madrid in order find an agreement over a fee.



Llorente has a €200m release clause in his contract and Los Rojiblancos are preparing to enter into talks with Real Madrid to agree a negotiated price, but the European champions are unwilling to play ball.





According to Spanish sports daily AS, Real Madrid are not in a mood to negotiate with Atletico Madrid and are not interested in selling the player to their city rivals at the moment.

Real Madrid signed Theo Hernandez from Atletico Madrid earlier in the summer, but are not keen to extend the same courtesy when Diego Simeone’s side are keen to sign one of their own players.



Liverpool and Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on the young midfielder and he has also gathered interest from club such as Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain.



Llorente is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid.

