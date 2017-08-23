XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/08/2017 - 10:48 BST

Real Madrid Won’t Deal With Atletico Madrid For Arsenal and Liverpool Target

 




Real Madrid are not willing to enter into negotiations with Atletico Madrid for Arsenal and Liverpool midfield target Marcos Llorente, in what is a boost for the Premier League pair's hopes of signing him.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a fruitful spell at Alaves last season, but has struggled to feature in Zinedine Zidane’s plans since returning to Real Madrid in the summer.




Atletico Madrid have been interested in signing the midfielder and are keen to open talks with Real Madrid in order find an agreement over a fee.

Llorente has a €200m release clause in his contract and Los Rojiblancos are preparing to enter into talks with Real Madrid to agree a negotiated price, but the European champions are unwilling to play ball.
 


According to Spanish sports daily AS, Real Madrid are not in a mood to negotiate with Atletico Madrid and are not interested in selling the player to their city rivals at the moment.  

Real Madrid signed Theo Hernandez from Atletico Madrid earlier in the summer, but are not keen to extend the same courtesy when Diego Simeone’s side are keen to sign one of their own players.

Liverpool and Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on the young midfielder and he has also gathered interest from club such as Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain.

Llorente is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid.
 