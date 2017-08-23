Shock Development As Barcelona Pull Out of Signing Liverpool Target At Last Minute

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona are set to do a volte face on their pursuit of Liverpool midfield target Jean-Michael Seri after an intervention from their coaching staff.



The Catalan giants have been in contact with the Ivoirian’s representatives over the summer and met Nice for talks over a deal to take Seri to the Nou Camp on Tuesday.











Barcelona reached a broad agreement over the terms of the deal with Nice and even agreed personal terms with the player, but it seems the transfer has been called off.



According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, the coaching staff have intervened and have communicated to the club hierarchy that Seri is not a player they need at the moment.





Barcelona were expecting to get the deal over the line for Seri today, but the intervention of their coaching staff means the club have called off their pursuit of the Nice midfielder.

With Barcelona seemingly out off the race, it remains to be seen whether Premier League interest in the Nice midfielder materialises before the transfer window slams shut next week.



Liverpool have shown recent interest in Seri, while Tottenham and Arsenal have been keeping tabs on the player over the course of the summer.



And now Premier League sides could intervene with his transfer to Barcelona seemingly off the table.

