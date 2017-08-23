Summit Scheduled – Burnley Prepare Bid For Watford Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley representatives are set to meet intermediaries representing Inter Milan and Andrea Ranocchia today to discuss a deal for the defender.



Ranocchia spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City and despite their relegation from the Premier League, the Italian remains a favoured option for a number of clubs in England.











Watford have been interested in signing the defender from Inter and even Lazio have been keen on the former Nerazzurri captain this summer.



And it seems interest in England for his services is only going to intensify as Burnley are set to take a concrete step to probe the idea of signing Ranocchia this summer.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, a summit has been scheduled for today between the intermediaries representing Burnley, Inter and the player to discuss a transfer.

Burnley are claimed to be prepared to offer a fee of around €6m for the Italian and a positive outcome from today’s meeting could trigger the Premier League side to slap in a bid soon.



Ranocchia is not part of Luciano Spalletti’s plans going forward and Inter have been keen to entertain offers for the defender all summer.



And with a week left in the window, it seems Ranocchia could be back in England in the coming days.

