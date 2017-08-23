XRegister
06 October 2016

23/08/2017 - 10:57 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Preparing To Pull Bid Trigger To Beat Juventus To Target

 




Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a fresh offer for Lazio forward Keita Balde, who has also been linked with a move to Juventus.

Keita has been trying to force his way out of Lazio this summer and has not been training with the team in order to compel the Serie A giants to accept an offer for him.




Juventus remain his priority destination, but the Italian champions have been unwilling to match Lazio’s asking price and are keen to sign him at a lower figure.

Tottenham have also been linked with a move for the forward and it has been claimed that Juventus could face stiff competition from Spurs for Keita's signature in the next week.
 


According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the north London club are preparing a fresh bid for Keita and are about to slap in a €30m offer for the forward in the coming days.  

There have been indirect contacts between the two clubs over the last few days and Lazio are expecting to receive a bid from the north London club.

The figure meets Lazio’s asking price for the player and his possible move to Tottenham could pick up pace soon if Spurs indeed decide to slap in a bid.

Keita is in the final year of his contract and Lazio are keen to resolve the situation this summer as they are not willing to take the risk of losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.
 