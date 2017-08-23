XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/08/2017 - 16:46 BST

West Ham Lodge Bid For Sunderland Midfielder, Talks Between Clubs Ongoing

 




West Ham have put in a bid to sign Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong, with talks between the two clubs ongoing. 

Ndong has been tipped to leave the Stadium of Light this summer following Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League and the midfielder is of interest to Ligue 1 giants Lyon.




But West Ham are putting in the hard yards over a deal at present and, according to French radio station RMC, have made a bid for Ndong.

It is claimed the two English clubs are locked in talks over a move which would see the Gabon international play his football at the London Stadium this season.

 


Ndong was snapped up by Sunderland from French side Lorient and his stock remains high in Ligue 1.

Lyon continue to be keen on a player who is just 23 years old.

Ndong joined Sunderland in the winter transfer window in 2015 and put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Black Cats.

He cost Sunderland a substantial £13.6m to sign and it is unclear what level West Ham's offer is.
 