West Ham Lodge Bid For Sunderland Midfielder, Talks Between Clubs Ongoing

West Ham have put in a bid to sign Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong, with talks between the two clubs ongoing.



Ndong has been tipped to leave the Stadium of Light this summer following Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League and the midfielder is of interest to Ligue 1 giants Lyon.











But West Ham are putting in the hard yards over a deal at present and, according to French radio station RMC, have made a bid for Ndong.



It is claimed the two English clubs are locked in talks over a move which would see the Gabon international play his football at the London Stadium this season.



Ndong was snapped up by Sunderland from French side Lorient and his stock remains high in Ligue 1.