Arsenal Star Prepared To Make Serie A Switch

Shkodran Mustafi is prepared to join Inter Milan, but for the moment Arsenal have blocked his way out of the Emirates.



The Germany international returned to the team in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss at Stoke City last weekend, but his future at the club has remained under the scanner.











Inter Milan are interested in signing the defender before the end of the window and have been in contact with the player’s representatives to discuss a move to Italy.



And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the defender is interested in a move to Inter this summer, but for the moment the Gunners are unwilling to allow him to leave the club.





Arsenal have already sold defender Gabriel Paulista to Valencia and despite the presence of Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny in their squad, Arsene Wenger remains keen to hold on to Mustafi.

Inter are reportedly prepared to play the waiting game for Mustafi and could try their luck again to take the German from Arsenal towards the final days of the transfer window next week.



The Nerazzurri are hoping to complete a move to sign Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala on loan and want to add one more centre-back to the squad before next week’s deadline day.

