X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/08/2017 - 14:39 BST

Back To Finish What I Started – Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hails Manchester United Return

 




Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that it was always his plan to continue at Manchester United after re-signing with the club.

The 35-year-old striker has signed a fresh one-year contract to become the fourth signing made by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho this summer.




Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals last season for the club, but a serious knee injury meant the player and the club decided against extending his contract once it expired in the summer.

However, his recovery has been quicker than expected and Manchester United re-signed the player on a fresh contract; Ibrahimovic has taken over Wayne Rooney’s number 10 shirt.
 


The Swede insisted that it was always his intention to continue at Manchester United and stressed that he is looking to return to the pitch as soon as possible.  

Ibrahimovic told the club’s official website: "I am back to finish what I started.

“It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay.

"I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready.

“I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch."

Mourinho has little doubt that Ibrahimovic will prove to a huge asset for Manchester United in the latter stages of the season because of his quality and experience.

He told the club’s official website: "We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us.

“After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return.

"I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season."
 