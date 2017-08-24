Barcelona Supremo To Intervene Personally To Speak To Liverpool On Draw Sidelines

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu will meet the Liverpool hierarchy in Monaco today in an effort to break the deadlock regarding Philippe Coutinho’s future.



Liverpool have already rejected three big money offers from Barcelona for Coutinho, but the Catalan giants have not given up hope of signing the player before next Thursday’s deadline day.











A fresh offer is expected to be slapped in by the end of the week and Barcelona president Bartomeu will personally intervene to make sure that they sign Coutinho this summer.



According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona supremo will meet the top bosses of Liverpool in Monaco today on the sidelines of the Champions League and Europa League draws.





Bartomeu is hoping to hold talks with Liverpool under a calm environment and hopes to break the deadlock in order to take Coutinho to the Nou Camp by next week.

Liverpool’s public stance of not selling Coutinho has not changed since they released a statement earlier this month, but the player has been pushing to force his way out.



The Brazilian has already slapped in a transfer request and there are suggestions that he could make public statements in the coming days to make the situation untenable for Liverpool.



Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he has no complaints over his star player’s attitude, but there are suggestions that their relationship has gone south over the course of the transfer saga.

