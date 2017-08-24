XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/08/2017 - 11:48 BST

Claim From Turkey: Moussa Sissoko Booked In For Trabzonspor Medical

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is expected to undergo a medical with Trabzonspor on Thursday, according to Turkish outlet GoalBien.

Sissoko has been surplus to requirements at Tottenham all summer and despite his involvement in the squad at the start of the season, he is expected to leave before next week’s deadline day.




Trabzonspor have been interested in signing the midfielder on a loan deal, but Tottenham reportedly blocked a move earlier this month, despite his agent pushing to get a deal over the line.

The Turkish outfit have continued to keep tabs on him and it seems a deal is on the card as it has been claimed that he could complete a loan move to Turkey.
 


The Frenchman is claimed to be on the way to Turkey today and will undergo a medical before signing a contract with Trabzonspor to complete a loan move from Tottenham.

Spurs signed the midfielder on deadline day last summer, but he failed to get in the good books of Mauricio Pochettino and remained a peripheral figure at the club last season.

And it seems he is closing in on the exit door at the north London club, with Trabzonspor believed to be his next destination.
 