Deadline Day Move For Everton Target Olivier Giroud Just Became Impossible

If Everton want to do a deal to sign Olivier Giroud from Arsenal, or the Gunners are unexpectedly offered the chance to capture Thomas Lemar from Monaco, they will have to do it before the international break kicks off.



The pair have been called up to the France squad for the forthcoming international break.











And France coach Didier Deschamps has stated that he will not allow players to leave the national training camp ahead of the country's meeting with the Netherlands to complete transfers.



As such, there will be no late moves for Giroud or Lemar, as Deschamps bans the duo from leaving national team HQ.



Deschamps' stance could also affect Kylian Mbappe, with the Monaco striker being chased by Paris Saint-Germain .