06 October 2016

24/08/2017 - 13:42 BST

Deadline Day Move For Everton Target Olivier Giroud Just Became Impossible

 




If Everton want to do a deal to sign Olivier Giroud from Arsenal, or the Gunners are unexpectedly offered the chance to capture Thomas Lemar from Monaco, they will have to do it before the international break kicks off. 

The pair have been called up to the France squad for the forthcoming international break.




And France coach Didier Deschamps has stated that he will not allow players to leave the national training camp ahead of the country's meeting with the Netherlands to complete transfers.

As such, there will be no late moves for Giroud or Lemar, as Deschamps bans the duo from leaving national team HQ.

 


Deschamps' stance could also affect Kylian Mbappe, with the Monaco striker being chased by Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe has not yet completed a switch to the Parc des Princes, but he has been selected by Deschamps in his France squad.

Players have been granted leave to complete transfers while on France international duty before, with Anthony Martial notably being allowed to polish off a switch to Manchester United in 2015.

Giroud has been linked with Everton due to a lack of regular starts at Arsenal, while the Gunners have been in the mix for Lemar, though Arsene Wenger now says a potential deal is dead.

If there was a late change of heart on Monaco's part, Arsenal would now have little time to do the deal.
 