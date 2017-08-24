Fulham Showing Interest In Leeds United Linked Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham are interested in Leeds United and Birmingham City linked defender Aden Flint, but it remains unclear whether they are willing to meet Bristol City’s asking price for the player.



The 28-year-old defender’s future at Bristol City has been under the scanner due to interest from clubs such as Leeds and Birmingham, who are keen to snare him away from Ashton Gate.











Birmingham have had multiple bids for the centre-back rejected, but Flint’s future remains a topic of discussion going into the final week of the transfer window and there are suggestions that even Fulham are now in the chase for the defender.



According to former Bristol Post reporter Andy Stockhausen, the west London club are indeed considering signing him, but they are yet to make any concrete moves for the 28-year-old.





It has also been suggested that though they can meet Flint’s wage demands, Fulham’s interest in meeting Bristol City’s asking price for the player is also unclear.

The defender remained a major part of Bristol City’s pre-season preparations, but the constant speculation over his future means the defender has missed the club’s last three league games.



Bristol City want the defender to make a decision over his future soon before they can consider playing him again before the end of the transfer window next Thursday.

