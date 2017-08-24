Inter Have Liverpool Defender In Transfer Thoughts

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are keen on Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho and have him on their shortlist of defensive options.



The Nerazzurri want to bring in at least one more centre-back ahead of next week's transfer deadline and have been trying to put a loan deal in place for Manchester City's Eliaquim Mangala.











The Italian giants are also interested in Schalke's Benedikt Howedes, a target for Liverpool, and have proposed a €3m per year contract to the German.



But Inter have other options in mind too and, according to Corriere dello Sport's Matteo Pedrosi, Liverpool's Sakho is in their thoughts.



A problem could come in reaching an agreement for Sakho though as Liverpool do not want to loan out the Frenchman .