Inter Have Liverpool Defender In Transfer Thoughts

Inter are keen on Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho and have him on their shortlist of defensive options.
The Nerazzurri want to bring in at least one more centre-back ahead of next week's transfer deadline and have been trying to put a loan deal in place for Manchester City's Eliaquim Mangala.
The Italian giants are also interested in Schalke's Benedikt Howedes, a target for Liverpool, and have proposed a €3m per year contract to the German.
But Inter have other options in mind too and, according to Corriere dello Sport's Matteo Pedrosi, Liverpool's Sakho is in their thoughts.
A problem could come in reaching an agreement for Sakho though as Liverpool do not want to loan out the Frenchman.
The Reds are only in favour of a permanent sale and it is claimed they want at least €30m in order to sell the centre-back.
However, interested clubs know Sakho has no future at Liverpool after being sidelined by manager Jurgen Klopp, meaning if the Reds do not soften their stance they will be stuck with a player the German tactician refuses to play.