XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/08/2017 - 16:17 BST

Inter Have Liverpool Defender In Transfer Thoughts

 




Inter are keen on Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho and have him on their shortlist of defensive options. 

The Nerazzurri want to bring in at least one more centre-back ahead of next week's transfer deadline and have been trying to put a loan deal in place for Manchester City's Eliaquim Mangala.




The Italian giants are also interested in Schalke's Benedikt Howedes, a target for Liverpool, and have proposed a €3m per year contract to the German.

But Inter have other options in mind too and, according to Corriere dello Sport's Matteo Pedrosi, Liverpool's Sakho is in their thoughts.

 


A problem could come in reaching an agreement for Sakho though as Liverpool do not want to loan out the Frenchman.

The Reds are only in favour of a permanent sale and it is claimed they want at least €30m in order to sell the centre-back.

However, interested clubs know Sakho has no future at Liverpool after being sidelined by manager Jurgen Klopp, meaning if the Reds do not soften their stance they will be stuck with a player the German tactician refuses to play.
 