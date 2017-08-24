Inter Re-Enter Race For Tottenham Hotspur Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have re-entered the race for Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus target Keita Balde.



The forward, who scored 16 goals for Lazio in Serie A last season, has entered the final year of his contract with the Rome club and is expected to be on the move this summer.











Juventus have had a bid rejected by Lazio, who are holding out for €30m, while it was recently claimed Tottenham are willing to offer the capital club the sum they want for Keita.



Inter had dropped out of the running for Keita, but now the forward is wanted by the Nerazzurri again, according to Sky Italia.



Inter accept that meeting Lazio's requirements for Keita may be tough, but have nevertheless added him back onto their list of targets .