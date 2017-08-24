Juventus Agree Deal For Liverpool Target Benedikt Howedes But Pause Before Completing Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have an agreement with Schalke and Benedikt Howedes over a move to Turin, but are yet to pull the trigger to pull off the move for the Liverpool target.



Howedes has been linked with a move away from Schalke this summer, despite saying he was not thinking about leaving the Ruhr giants, with Liverpool and Inter keen, while Spartak Moscow put in a bid of €9m.











However, it is Juventus who have reached an agreement with the player and the club.



According to Sky Italia, Juventus have agreed a season-long loan worth between €2m and €3m, while they will also have the right to buy Howedes permanently for a further fee of between €7m and €8m.



The Germany international has also given the green light to the move .