X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/08/2017 - 22:42 BST

Juventus Agree Deal For Liverpool Target Benedikt Howedes But Pause Before Completing Swoop

 




Juventus have an agreement with Schalke and Benedikt Howedes over a move to Turin, but are yet to pull the trigger to pull off the move for the Liverpool target. 

Howedes has been linked with a move away from Schalke this summer, despite saying he was not thinking about leaving the Ruhr giants, with Liverpool and Inter keen, while Spartak Moscow put in a bid of €9m.




However, it is Juventus who have reached an agreement with the player and the club.

According to Sky Italia, Juventus have agreed a season-long loan worth between €2m and €3m, while they will also have the right to buy Howedes permanently for a further fee of between €7m and €8m.

 


The Germany international has also given the green light to the move.

But Juventus have yet to take the steps needed to set the wheels in motion to complete the deal.

It is claimed the Italian champions could be looking at other options and, only if they cannot land a more preferred target, will they pull the trigger on a move to bring Howedes to Turin.

With Juventus having hit pause, Howedes' other suitors will have a chance to strike.
 