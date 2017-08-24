Leeds United Midfielder Set For Exit, Bristol City, Barnsley and MK Dons All Keen

Follow @insidefutbol





Toumani Diagouraga is leaving Leeds United after agreeing to terminate his contract early, with Bristol City, Barnsley and MK Dons all keen to offer him a new home.



The midfielder spent the second half of last term on loan at Ipswich Town after falling out of favour at Elland Road and his fortunes have not improved this summer, despite the arrival of a new head coach at the club.











Diagouraga was not given a squad number this summer, despite having a year left on his deal.



Now he has reached an agreement with leave Leeds, terminating his contract, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, and will finalise his departure on Friday.



The midfielder is now on the lookout fo a new club and is not short of options .