06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/08/2017 - 14:04 BST

Leeds United Midfielder Set For Exit, Bristol City, Barnsley and MK Dons All Keen

 




Toumani Diagouraga is leaving Leeds United after agreeing to terminate his contract early, with Bristol City, Barnsley and MK Dons all keen to offer him a new home. 

The midfielder spent the second half of last term on loan at Ipswich Town after falling out of favour at Elland Road and his fortunes have not improved this summer, despite the arrival of a new head coach at the club.




Diagouraga was not given a squad number this summer, despite having a year left on his deal.

Now he has reached an agreement with leave Leeds, terminating his contract, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, and will finalise his departure on Friday.

 


The midfielder is now on the lookout fo a new club and is not short of options.

Championship sides Bristol City and Barnsley are both keen, while League One outfit MK Dons are firm fans.

Diagouraga will not have to rush to make his mind up about his next destination however.

Having terminated his contract with Leeds, the Frenchman will be free to move outside the transfer window system.
 