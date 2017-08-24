Leeds United Pay Less Than £1m Initially For Jay-Roy Grot

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have paid less than £1m up front to NEC Nijmegen for the signature of young Dutch forward Jay-Roy Grot.



The Yorkshire giants confirmed the signature of the 19-year-old striker on a four-year contract on Thursday morning from Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen.











Several clubs were interested in signing the talented young Dutchman, but Leeds put in the hard yards over the last few days to get a deal over the line and they have done it at a cheap price.



Leeds were said to be paying a fee of around £1.5m, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, they are only paying half of it up front to NEC at the moment.



📸 Following in the footsteps of players including Eddie Gray and Gary Speed, Jay-Roy Grot will wear the number 11 shirt pic.twitter.com/gBubRAzEvX — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 24, 2017



The Whites have only paid an initial fee of £750,000 and the final figure will rise based on a number of performance related bonuses and add-ons, which could take the price to £1.5m.

Grot has been handed the number 11 jersey at Leeds and could make his debut for the club when they travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday.



Leeds are expecting to add more forwards to their squad before the end of the window to offset the loss of goals from Chris Wood’s departure to Burnley earlier this week.

