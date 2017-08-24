Leeds United Send Youngster On League Two Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have loaned out young striker Mallik Wilks to League Two side Accrington Stanley.



The striker was on the bench during Leeds' recent EFL Cup tie against Newport County at Elland Road and the Whites are keen for him to play on a regular basis.











Wilks has now linked up with Accrington on loan until January.



The 18-year-old however has penned a new contract with Leeds before leaving, committing his future to the Elland Road outfit until the summer of 2019.



Wilks has played at senior level for Leeds and was handed his Whites debut by former boss Garry Monk in an FA Cup defeat against non-league side Sutton United .