XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/08/2017 - 14:19 BST

Leeds United Send Youngster On League Two Loan

 




Leeds United have loaned out young striker Mallik Wilks to League Two side Accrington Stanley. 

The striker was on the bench during Leeds' recent EFL Cup tie against Newport County at Elland Road and the Whites are keen for him to play on a regular basis.




Wilks has now linked up with Accrington on loan until January.

The 18-year-old however has penned a new contract with Leeds before leaving, committing his future to the Elland Road outfit until the summer of 2019.

 


Wilks has played at senior level for Leeds and was handed his Whites debut by former boss Garry Monk in an FA Cup defeat against non-league side Sutton United.

The striker is a regular for the club's Under-23s, but Leeds are keen for Wilks to play senior, competitive football.

Accrington are next in action on Friday night when they travel to Notts County for a League Two fixture.
 