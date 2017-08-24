XRegister
06 October 2016

24/08/2017 - 12:53 BST

Liverpool Leading Chelsea In Chase For Portugal International

 




Liverpool have entered the chase to sign Chelsea linked midfielder Renato Sanches in the final week of the transfer window.

With a Champions League group stage appearance sealed, Liverpool are expected to be more aggressive in the closing stages of the window to strengthen their squad.




Naby Keita has been Jurgen Klopp’s top target for his midfield this summer, but RB Leipzig have blocked any potential move for him and it seems the Liverpool manager has turned his attention towards another young Bundesliga talent.

According to German magazine Kicker, Liverpool are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Sanches on a loan deal before the end of the transfer window.
 


The Portugal international’s future has been under the scanner all summer because of an underwhelming first season in Bavaria and with a week to go Bayern Munich are keen to loan him out for the season.  

Chelsea and AC Milan have been interested in the 19-year-old midfielder, but for the moment Liverpool and Roma are the leading contenders to get a deal over the line before next Thursday’s transfer deadline day.

Sanches wants assurances of regular football before he makes any decision to leave Bayern Munich, even on a loan deal this summer.
 