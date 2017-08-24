Newcastle United Star Won’t Take Pay Cut Proposed By Serie A Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Out-of-favour Newcastle United defender Achraf Lazaar is not in the mood to take a big pay cut to end his time at St. James' Park.



Lazaar joined the Magpies last summer from Italian club Palermo, but has failed to make an impact at the club and is now surplus to requirements.











Newcastle are keen to move the 25-year-old on and Serie A side Bologna want to welcome the Morocco international back to Italy.



However, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Rossoblu are having trouble reaching a financial agreement with Lazaar.



It is claimed that the left-back currently takes home €1m per year in England, while Bologna have proposed a contract worth half of that, coming in at €500,000 .