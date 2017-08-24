XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/08/2017 - 23:21 BST

Newcastle United Star Won’t Take Pay Cut Proposed By Serie A Side

 




Out-of-favour Newcastle United defender Achraf Lazaar is not in the mood to take a big pay cut to end his time at St. James' Park. 

Lazaar joined the Magpies last summer from Italian club Palermo, but has failed to make an impact at the club and is now surplus to requirements.




Newcastle are keen to move the 25-year-old on and Serie A side Bologna want to welcome the Morocco international back to Italy.

However, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Rossoblu are having trouble reaching a financial agreement with Lazaar.

 


It is claimed that the left-back currently takes home €1m per year in England, while Bologna have proposed a contract worth half of that, coming in at €500,000.

But Lazaar does not want to take a big pay cut, meaning Bologna will have to improve their offer to stand any chance of landing the Newcastle defender.

Despite the big difference between Lazaar and Bologna, the Serie A side are confident they can thrash out an agreement with the Moroccan as he is earmarked to replace Adam Masina, who is expected to join Sevilla.
 