Neymar To Visit Celtic And Tottenham Get Real Madrid – Champions League Draw

The draw for the group stage of this season's Champions League has been conducted and a number of thrilling group matches are in prospect.



Jose Mourinho's Manchester United, who booked their spot in the draw by virtue of winning last season's Europa League, have been placed in the same group as Portuguese side Benfica, Swiss side Basel and Russian outfit CSKA Moscow.











Meanwhile, Premier League champions Chelsea must lock horns with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, Serie A outfit Roma, while they also face a trip to Azerbaijan to play Qarabag.



Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool booked their spot in the group stage by beating Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim in the playoff round and on their return to Europe's top table, the Reds will play Russian side Spartak Moscow, Spanish club Sevilla and minnows Maribor.