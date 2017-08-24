Neymar To Visit Celtic And Tottenham Get Real Madrid – Champions League Draw

The draw for the group stage of this season's Champions League has been conducted and a number of thrilling group matches are in prospect.
Jose Mourinho's Manchester United, who booked their spot in the draw by virtue of winning last season's Europa League, have been placed in the same group as Portuguese side Benfica, Swiss side Basel and Russian outfit CSKA Moscow.
Meanwhile, Premier League champions Chelsea must lock horns with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, Serie A outfit Roma, while they also face a trip to Azerbaijan to play Qarabag.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool booked their spot in the group stage by beating Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim in the playoff round and on their return to Europe's top table, the Reds will play Russian side Spartak Moscow, Spanish club Sevilla and minnows Maribor.
Tottenham Hotspur, who finished second in the Premier League last term and are playing at Wembley this term, face European champions Real Madrid, Germans Borussia Dortmund and Cypriot side APOEL.
England's fifth representatives in the Champions League, Manchester City, take on Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donestk, Serie A side Napoli and will also play Dutch outfit Feyenoord.
Meanwhile, Scottish champions Celtic have a tough group composed of Bayern Munich, Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain and Anderlecht.
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw
Group A: Benfica, Manchester United, Basel, CSKA Moscow
Group B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic
Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Qarabag
Group D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiacos, Sporting Lisbon
Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor
Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord
Group G: Monaco, FC Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig
Group H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur, APOEL