Norwich City Want Leeds United Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City are keen on Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas.



The Northern Ireland international has featured off the bench in the Championship for the Whites this season, but did score in a 2-0 win away at Sunderland last weekend.











With Leeds having a number of attacking options, it is unclear how much playing time Dallas will receive over the course of the season at Elland Road.



His situation has been noted at Carrow Road and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Norwich are interested in snapping him up.



The Canaries may feel that Leeds will be open to selling Dallas as he is now into the final 12 months of his contract at Elland Road .