06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/08/2017 - 15:10 BST

Norwich City Want Leeds United Winger

 




Norwich City are keen on Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas. 

The Northern Ireland international has featured off the bench in the Championship for the Whites this season, but did score in a 2-0 win away at Sunderland last weekend.




With Leeds having a number of attacking options, it is unclear how much playing time Dallas will receive over the course of the season at Elland Road.

His situation has been noted at Carrow Road and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Norwich are interested in snapping him up.

 


The Canaries may feel that Leeds will be open to selling Dallas as he is now into the final 12 months of his contract at Elland Road.

Leeds snapped Dallas up in 2015 and he has made 89 appearances for the Whites in total, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists for his team-mates.

The winger has clocked up the full 90 minutes in both Leeds' EFL Cup ties this season, but all eyes will be on whether he starts for the Whites this weekend against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
 