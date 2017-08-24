Race For Liverpool Target Heating Up After Russian Side Bid And Two Serie A Clubs Keen

The race for Liverpool target Benedikt Howedes is heating up after Spartak Moscow put in a bid of €9m for the Schalke defender, while Inter and Juventus are keen.
Howedes, who has lost the captaincy at Schalke and could move on this summer, has been linked with a potential move to Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp looks to increase his defensive options.
But if the Reds do want the Germany international then they will have to move quickly.
Spartak Moscow have offered €9m for the centre-back, while Juventus have made enquiries over his status and Inter have offered him a contract worth €3m per year, according to Sky Italia.
The Serie A sides though are more likely to want Howedes on loan for the season with a right to buy however, something which Schalke may not be ready to do.
Even so, the race for Howedes is heating up as no fewer than three clubs firm up their interest in advance of next week's transfer deadline.
Inter are also looking to sign Eliaquim Mangala on loan from Manchester City and developments in their push for the former FC Porto man may affect their bid to sign Howedes from Schalke.