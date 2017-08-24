XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/08/2017 - 11:38 BST

Rafael Benitez Forces Newcastle United Back Into Mix For Striker

 




Newcastle United are set to make fresh contact with the entourage of Inter Milan striker Stevan Jovetic on the insistence of Rafael Benitez.

Jovetic is surplus to requirements at Inter and his representatives have been talking to clubs across Europe, including La Liga outfit Sevilla, to find a solution for the striker.




Newcastle have also been interested and a delegation from the newly promoted Premier League outfit met the striker’s camp last week, but Jovetic snubbed the offer from the Magpies.

However, the north east giants have not given up hope of bringing Jovetic to Tyneside before next week’s transfer deadline day and are set to put in fresh efforts to sign him.
 


According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Newcastle are expected to establish fresh contact with the striker’s camp on Thursday and hope to convince him to join them this summer.

Benitez is desperate for signings in the final week of the transfer window as he feels he doesn’t have the squad to flouirish in the Premier League and Jovetic is his prime target.

Newcastle are set to go back for Jovetic on the insistence of their manager, who wants more quality up front in his squad as he looks to bring in a few fresh faces in the next week.
 