Roma Deal-Maker Is Fan of Leeds United Target, Bid Possible

Roma are showing interest in Guingamp attacking midfielder Yannis Salibur, who has been linked with Leeds United at points this summer.



Salibur has been tipped to move on from Guingamp in the current transfer window, but time is running out for the 26-year-old to switch clubs; Leeds reportedly bid for him last month.











Guingamp have slapped a €10m asking price on Salibur, something which may have stopped several clubs in their tracks.



Now, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Serie A giants Roma are showing interest.



Salibur has a firm fan in the shape of Roma sporting director Monchi, who believes he would fit well at the Stadio Olimpico .