XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/08/2017 - 12:45 BST

Serie A Side Looking To Do Deal For Newcastle United Striker

 




Hellas Verona have established contact to enquire about the possibility of signing Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Serbian remained an unused substitute in Newcastle’s first two league games back in the top tier of English football and is surplus to requirements at St. James’ Park.




Newcastle are expected to entertain offers as Rafael Benitez looks to raise funds to make new signings in the last week of the window and Mitrovic is on the chopping block.

And according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Hellas Verona have enquired about the possibility of taking Mitrovic to Serie A in the next few days.
 


The Serie A outfit are in the market for a striker and the 22-year-old hitman has emerged as a target for the club as they look to add fresh attacking impetus to their squad.  

Verona have been in talks with Newcastle and are hoping to reach an agreement to take Mitrovic to Italy before the transfer window slams shut next Thursday.

Benitez is fully aware that he needs to ship out players and trim his squad in order to sign the new faces he wants in order to survive in the Premier League this season.
 