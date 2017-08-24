Serie A Side Looking To Do Deal For Newcastle United Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Hellas Verona have established contact to enquire about the possibility of signing Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.



The Serbian remained an unused substitute in Newcastle’s first two league games back in the top tier of English football and is surplus to requirements at St. James’ Park.











Newcastle are expected to entertain offers as Rafael Benitez looks to raise funds to make new signings in the last week of the window and Mitrovic is on the chopping block.



And according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Hellas Verona have enquired about the possibility of taking Mitrovic to Serie A in the next few days.





The Serie A outfit are in the market for a striker and the 22-year-old hitman has emerged as a target for the club as they look to add fresh attacking impetus to their squad.

Verona have been in talks with Newcastle and are hoping to reach an agreement to take Mitrovic to Italy before the transfer window slams shut next Thursday.



Benitez is fully aware that he needs to ship out players and trim his squad in order to sign the new faces he wants in order to survive in the Premier League this season.

