06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/08/2017 - 11:33 BST

Serie A Side Offer Liverpool Target Contract Ahead of Making Official Bid

 




Inter Milan have made a contract offer to Liverpool target Benedikt Howedes and are also prepared slap in a bid with Schalke.

The 29-year-old defender’s future has come in to sharp focus after he lost his Schalke captaincy at the start of the season and there are suggestions that he could be sold.




Liverpool and Juventus have been keeping close tabs on the defender’s situation, but Inter have been the first club to make a concrete move for him ahead of next Thursday’s transfer deadline day.

According to German daily Bild, Inter have communicated a contract offer worth €4m per year on a three-year deal to his representatives and are waiting for the response from the German World Cup winner.
 


Inter are also prepared to move quickly in order to agree a fee with Schalke and slap in a bid worth €5m if Howedes gives his green signal to a transfer to Italy this summer.  

The defender has said that he is not contemplating a transfer before next week’s deadline day, but it remains to be seen whether Inter’s offer manages to change his mind.

The Serie A giants could also compel some of his other suitors, including Liverpool, to make a move for him in the coming days.
 