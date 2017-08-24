This Is Big – Leeds United New Boy Jay-Roy Grot Delights After Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed the signature of 19-year-old Dutch forward Jay-Roy Grot from NEC Nijmegen, with the new arrival insisting he has taken a big step in his career by joining the Whites.



Several clubs expressed an interest in signing the young forward but Leeds put in the hard yards over the last few days to get a deal over the line for his signature.











Grot underwent a medical with Leeds on Wednesday, before signing a four-year contract to complete his move to the Yorkshire giants from Dutch outfit NEC.



His performances for NEC in the Eredivisie last season caught the eye of many observers, but they weren’t enough to stop his side from slipping down from the top tier of Dutch football.





With Leeds selling Chris Wood and Souleymane Doukara over the last few days, Grot is expected to slot straight into Thomas Christiansen’s first team squad despite being only 19.

Grot has expressed his delight at joining Leeds and told the club's official website: “I am very happy, this is such a big club and this is a big step in my career, I am delighted to signed for Leeds United.

​

“It was been my dream to play in England and so to do that at a club like Leeds is really exciting.”

Leeds will be hoping their investment in the Dutch young talent pays dividends as they look to better their seventh place finish in the Championship last season.



The Whites are expecting to sign more forwards before the window closes next Thursday with Middlesbrough’s Rudy Gestede believed to be a prime target for the club.



Christiansen is aware that he needs to replace Wood’s goals properly to challenge for promotion this season.

