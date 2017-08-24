This Move Is Massive – Jon Toral On Swapping Arsenal For Hull

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Jon Toral has claimed that joining Hull City from Arsenal is the biggest move of his career so far.



The midfielder spent part of last season on loan at Rangers and had no future at Arsenal once he returned to the club at the end of the campaign.











He has been sold to Championship outfit Hull, who have committed to pay an initial fee of £3m to the Gunners and could pay another £1m in performance related bonuses and add-ons.



Toral expressed his delight at joining Hull on a three-year deal and claimed that joining the Tigers is the biggest move of his career to date.





The Spaniard has experience of playing in the Championship, where he has had loan spells at Brentford and Birmingham, and is keen to use that to boost Hull’s hopes of promotion this season.

He told the club’s official website: “This is a massive move for me, the biggest so far in my career, and I can’t wait to get started.



“I’m really happy to be here.



"I have experienced playing in the Championship before and it is a league that I enjoyed playing in.



“I want to use that experience now and to help this team achieve its aims.”



Toral did not make a single appearance for the Arsenal senior side during his six-year stay at the club.

