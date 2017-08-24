XRegister
24/08/2017 - 12:49 BST

You Owe Arsenal, Arsene Wenger Tells Chelsea Target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

 




Arsene Wenger has reminded Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that he has a responsibility towards Arsenal amidst interest from Chelsea.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is in the final year of his contract and going into the last week of the window, his future at Arsenal is yet to be sorted out.




The winger is on Chelsea’s radar in the final week of the transfer window and the Premier League champions are expected to slap in a bid to snare him away from the Gunners.

Wenger stressed that he remains keen to hold on to the player and was quick to remind Oxlade-Chamberlain that he has a responsibility towards Arsenal after the amount of time and money the club have invested in him over the years.
 


Asked about the winger’s future at Arsenal, the Frenchman said in a press conference: “I want to keep my best players.  

“We invested a lot of time and money in players like Chamberlain, who we bought at a very young age and for me he has a responsibility to the club.

“I hope that he commits to the club.”

Arsenal signed the winger from Southampton in 2011 and he has clocked up 197 appearances for the club over the years.
 