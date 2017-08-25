XRegister
06 October 2016

25/08/2017 - 21:00 BST

Arsenal In Talks Over Selling Kieran Gibbs

 




Arsenal are holding talks with Watford about selling Kieran Gibbs to the Hornets, according to Sky Sports News HQ

Gibbs has been linked with leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer, but there has been little movement towards the exit door for the full-back in recent weeks.




Now, with the transfer window approaching its climax, Watford are looking at taking Gibbs to Vicarage Road.

The Hornets are holding talks with Arsenal in an attempt to thrash out an agreement for the defender.

 


Gibbs is now 27 years old and has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

He has clocked up just 45 minutes of football for Arsenal's Under-23 side so far this season.

In total Gibbs has made 229 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, scoring six goals and providing 25 assists.

He turned out on 22 occasions for Arsenal last term, chipping in with five assists in the process.
 