Arsenal In Talks Over Selling Kieran Gibbs

Arsenal are holding talks with Watford about selling Kieran Gibbs to the Hornets, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Gibbs has been linked with leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer, but there has been little movement towards the exit door for the full-back in recent weeks.











Now, with the transfer window approaching its climax, Watford are looking at taking Gibbs to Vicarage Road.



The Hornets are holding talks with Arsenal in an attempt to thrash out an agreement for the defender.



Gibbs is now 27 years old and has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.