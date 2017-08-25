XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/08/2017 - 13:04 BST

Arsenal To Tell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Sale Decision Imminently As Chelsea and Liverpool Wait

 




Arsenal will let Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain know within the next 24 hours whether he can leave this summer, amid interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, according to Sky Sports News HQ

The midfielder, who has also been deployed as a wing-back by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, wants to leave the Emirates Stadium and is into the last year of his contract.




Oxlade-Chamberlain has rejected the offer of a new contract on £180,000 per week as he looks for the exit door.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool want the England international and his situation is quickly to become clear.

 


It is claimed that Arsenal will inform Oxlade-Chamberlain whether they are prepared to sell him within the next 24 hours.

If the Gunners do agree to let the midfielder leave, the ball will then be in his suitors' courts to come up with a deal to snap him up before the transfer window closes next week.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool can offer Oxlade-Chamberlain the chance to play in the Champions League this season, while Arsenal are in the Europa League after missing out on a top four finish last term.
 