Arsenal To Tell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Sale Decision Imminently As Chelsea and Liverpool Wait

Arsenal will let Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain know within the next 24 hours whether he can leave this summer, amid interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The midfielder, who has also been deployed as a wing-back by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, wants to leave the Emirates Stadium and is into the last year of his contract.











Oxlade-Chamberlain has rejected the offer of a new contract on £180,000 per week as he looks for the exit door.



Both Chelsea and Liverpool want the England international and his situation is quickly to become clear.



It is claimed that Arsenal will inform Oxlade-Chamberlain whether they are prepared to sell him within the next 24 hours.