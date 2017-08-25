Barcelona Won’t Call Off Philippe Coutinho Chase Despite Signing Ousmane Dembele

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona will not call off their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho, despite completing the signing of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.



Dembele has officially joined the Catalan giants on a deal which will net Dortmund an initial €105m, with further bonus payments possible which could take the total price to around the €150m mark.











Barcelona have also been chasing Liverpool's Coutinho, despite the fact the Reds have rejected three bids already.



Dealing with Liverpool is difficult despite Coutinho putting in a transfer request and having bagged Dembele, the Catalan could have called off their efforts.



But according to Brazilian outlet Esporte Interativo, Barcelona will not abandon their attempts to sign Coutinho from Liverpool and will continue to push to do the deal.