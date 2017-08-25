Burnley Boss Focused On Wembley Trip To Play Spurs

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes that the Clarets' trip to Wembley to play Tottenham Hotspur will be an enjoyable experience for their fans, but not as enjoyable for the team, who will have a job to do.



The Clarets will be the second Premier League team to visit Tottenham's new home this season, with the first outing against Chelsea last weekend resulting in disappointment for Mauricio Pochettino's side.











Having enjoyed a positive start to the 2017/18 campaign where they have won their opening league fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, before a home loss to West Brom, Dyche insists that the aim will be to get the job done against the Lilywhites on Sunday.



“It’s got a different rung to it and it’s certainly enjoyable for our fans but, from our point of view it’s beyond enjoyable because we have a job to do", Dyche told his club's official website.





With the team showing ambition to get better, Dyche now hopes that they will continue with their strong away form.

“We want to take teams on the Premier League and we have made a healthy start, so it’s another important game for us.”



Striker Jonathan Walters though will miss the trip with an ankle injury, meaning Chris Wood could feature.



“Jon injured his ankle ligaments, but isn’t as serious as it could have been, which is good news.



“He still won’t be back immediately, but there was good news from the scan and we are hopeful it was a pretty straight forward situation."

